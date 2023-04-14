Job Squad: April 14, 2023

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- This edition of Job Squad features two upcoming job fairs, and two job openings with a starting pay of $16.
Priority Staffing Group is hiring multiple positions for a West Frankfort boat factory. Positions are all full time, Monday-Friday 1st shift. Starting pay is $16/hour, with an attendance incentive on top of that. Call 618-969-8800 or apply online at www.prioritystaffinggroup.com.
WLC Management is hiring multiple positions at their various locations.
Log on to https://wlcfirm.com/careers.php to apply.
Openings include:
Carrier Mills Nursing & Rehab: Dietary Aide, Receptionist
DuQuoin Nursing & Rehab: Director of Nursing, RN or LPN, Nursing Assistant
Eldorado Rehab & Healthcare: RN or LPN, Nursing Assistant, Housekeeper
Fairview Rehab & Healthcare: RN, LPN
Pinckneyville Nursing & Rehab: RN, LPN, CNA, Activity Assistant, Cook/Dietary Aide
Saline Care Nursing & Rehab: Assistant Director of Nursing, RN, LPN
Silver Foxes Senior Living & Rehab: Director of Nuring, RN, LPN, CNA, Dietary Manager
Stonebridge Nursing & Rehab: Director of Nursing, RN, LPN
The West Frankfort Aquatics Center is hosting a job fair at 1100 East Cleveland Street in West Frankfort. Check out job openings with employers large and small from several counties in Southern Illinois. Dress for success! Be ready to fill out applications, submit a resume, and talk with potential employers! To register, email: emilyperks@mantracon.org.
Join the Thrillbillies at Mountain Dew Park! Check out the Gameday Staff Job Fairs taking place on 4/22 from 10am-noon and 4/28 from 2p-5p! They are hiring concessions, bartenders, team mascots, and members of the entertainment team. Go to thrilbillies.com for more information.