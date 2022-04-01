Job Squad: April 1, 2022

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- In this edition of Job Squad, there are several jobs paying over minimum wage depending on experience.
Day's Home Renovations in Carterville is looking for two carpenters that can run crews. The pay will be based on experience and between $20 to $25 an hour. The shift is 40 hours a week with opportunities for bonuses. The company is also hiring three to four experienced laborers. This position pays $16 to $20/hr with advancements. Everyone hired must provide hand tools. Call Day's Home Renovations at (618) 521-2252 for information or email resumes to dayshomerenovations@outlook.com or shawn.day1074@gmail.com.
Hucks in Carterville is hiring immediately. The business is looking for workers to work overnight from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m., mid-shift from 3-11 p.m., First shift from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and kitchen (weekends mainly). You can apply in person.
Priority Staffing Group has welding and general labor positions for a local boat trailer building company. The pay is between $12 to $15/hr depending on experience. Call (618) 969-8800 to apply.
Coleman Tri-County Services, Inc. is looking to hire an assistant bookkeeper. Job duties include general bookkeeping, payroll, answering phones, paying bills, and other duties assigned. Requirements include; an Associate's Degree or a minimum of five years of experience as an assistant bookkeeper, at least 18-years-old and willing to submit to criminal background checks as required by state regulations. If interested, apply here.