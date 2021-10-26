Giving Tuesday: The Women’s Center

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured non-profit organization is the Women's Center.
Founded in 1972, The Women's Center now serves survivors of violence in eight counties from four area offices. Their ongoing mission is to end domestic violence and sexual assault in Southern Illinois and to assist survivors of these crimes and their non-offending significant others.
One of the first domestic violence centers in the country, the Women's Center was created in 1972 by a group of visionaries who recognized the need for a safe, secure environment for Southern Illinois women and their children.
Their staff of professionals and trained volunteers are dedicated to helping people regain control of their lives, their choices, and their futures. They are recognized as experts on domestic violence and sexual assault, and work tirelessly to educate Southern Illinoisans about these issues.
Learn more: http://www.thewomensctr.org/.