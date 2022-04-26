Giving Tuesday: NubAbility

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured nonprofit organization is NubAbility Athletics Foundation. NubAbility helps children with limb loss gain courage and confidence through coaching in mainstream, organized sports.
NubAbility holds sport camps and clinics all over the nation, and provide one-on-one coaching and mentoring in 22 different sports. Their goal is to get kids out of the stands, off the bench, and into the game so they can excel confidently in sports and in life.
Learn more at: https://nubability.org/.