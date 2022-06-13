Giving Tuesday: Mosaic Initiative

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Mosaic Initiative.
The Mosaic Initiative is a new nonprofit that combats sex trafficking and exploitation globally by facilitating coalitions, promoting awareness, and the development and distribution of resources. Locally, The Mosaic Initiative is committed to equipping the Southern Illinois region with quality resources, such as nationally acclaimed experts in the field and specialized training.
Learn more: https://themosaicinitiative.org/.