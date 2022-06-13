 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110
to 115 this afternoon, 105 to 110 on Tuesday afternoon, and
around 105 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the mid
70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Giving Tuesday: Mosaic Initiative

By Jon Newlin

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Mosaic Initiative.

The Mosaic Initiative is a new nonprofit that combats sex trafficking and exploitation globally by facilitating coalitions, promoting awareness, and the development and distribution of resources. Locally, The Mosaic Initiative is committed to equipping the Southern Illinois region with quality resources, such as nationally acclaimed experts in the field and specialized training.

Learn more: https://themosaicinitiative.org/.