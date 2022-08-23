Giving Tuesday: Lighthouse Shelter

MARION (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured organization is the Lighthouse Shelter. Based in Benton, the Lighthouse Shelter is a faith based organization dedicated to serving the homeless of Southern Illinois. Their mission is to break the cycle of homelessness by providing individual case management, as well as basic needs including shelter, food, safety, and hygiene.
Learn more: http://www.thelighthouseshelter.com/.