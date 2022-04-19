Giving Tuesday: LifeSavers Training Corporation

CHESTER (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured charitable organization is LifeSavers Training Corporation. The organization is a peer-support suicide and crisis-prevention program designed to help teenagers cope with the challenges they face, such as drugs and alcohol, peer and family relationships, sexual issues, academic problems, aggression, anxiety, and suicide.
LifeSavers Training Corp. is a recognized student organization in several Southern Illinois high schools which have chosen to be proactive in caring for their student populations.
Learn more at: https://www.lifesaverstrainingcorp.org/.