Giving Tuesday: Lifeboat Alliance

News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.

This week's featured organization is the Lifeboat Alliance
This week's featured organization is the Lifeboat Alliance, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to offer a home to the homeless by providing temporary refuge from life's storms, be it through shelter from the elements, basic necessities, safety, and tools of self-rescue.
Their facility serves as a place of refuge for men, women, and families. They strive to provide the tools and support necessary for their guests to become self-sufficient. Guests have access to caseworkers on a daily basis and are provided transportation for job interviews, work, and medical appointments. Three meals a day are provided, as well as access to a fully equipped laundry room.
