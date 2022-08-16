Giving Tuesday: Herrin House of Hope

HERRIN (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured charitable organization is the Herrin House of Hope. Founded in 2013, Herrin House of Hope provides a number of services to those in need. These programs include a food pantry, sit-down soup kitchen, thrift store, free GED classes, and a Free Summer Meal program for kids.
Due to the impact of COVID-19, they saw a 200% increase in free meals given out to the people of Southern Illinois. In 2020 alone, the Herrin House of Hope served up over 70,000 free meals to those in need.
Learn more at http://www.herrinhouseofhope.org/.