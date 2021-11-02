You are the owner of this article.
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From late Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Giving Tuesday: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging

  • 0
Giving Tuesday: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and Pepsi Mid-America to spotlight local nonprofit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging.

The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging is a Carterville-based nonprofit agency that assists individuals aged 60 and older, as well as their caregivers. They assist these individuals and help them maintain their independence within the community.

Learn more: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging in Carterville, IL (egyptianaaa.org)

