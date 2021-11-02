Giving Tuesday: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and Pepsi Mid-America to spotlight local nonprofit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Egyptian Area Agency on Aging.
The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging is a Carterville-based nonprofit agency that assists individuals aged 60 and older, as well as their caregivers. They assist these individuals and help them maintain their independence within the community.
Learn more: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging in Carterville, IL (egyptianaaa.org)