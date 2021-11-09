Giving Tuesday: Dispute Resolution Institute

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and Pepsi Mid-America to spotlight local nonprofit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Dispute Resolution Institute.
The mission of Dispute Resolution Institute, Inc. is to help people in conflict find common ground, resolve disputes, and reach agreement. They envision a world in which mediation and other forms of dispute resolution are the first choice for people in conflict.
Learn more: Home (dri-inc.org)