Giving Tuesday: ComWell

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured charitable organization is ComWell. ComWell is a nonprofit organization that champions individuals who seek to live a life of wellness by offering mental health, developmental disability, residential, and substance use services.
For nearly 50 years, ComWell has eagerly served the community and continues to strive to develops new ways of bridging the gap between individuals and resources. Out of all of the services they provide, not one takes precedent over the others; rather, all of their services work toward their goal of bringing wellness to the community.
ComWell aims to enrich the lives of people in our community by providing them with the tools they need to become more independent members of society, and to equip them with healthy and effective coping skills. These principles make up the foundation of ComWell: where community meets wellness.
Learn more at: https://comwell.us/.