Giving Tuesday: Cedarhurst Center for the Arts

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured organization is Cedarhurst Center for the Arts. Cedarhurst celebrates the arts year-round with visual and performing arts programs, classes, music events, plus an annual Art & Craft Fair.
The campus features five exhibition galleries, the interactive Family Center, art class studios, and the Goldman-Kuenz Sculpture Park. Cedarhurst is open to the public Tuesday through Sunday.
Learn more: https://www.cedarhurst.org/.