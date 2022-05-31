Giving Tuesday: Carbondale Warming Center

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured non-profit organization is the Carbondale Warming Center.
The Carbondale Warming Center is warm or cool place to stay for those in need, with services rooted in Humanity, Dignity, and Empathy in action. Their mission is to address the gap in services offered to homeless people in our community, especially during the colder winter months.
With help from volunteers in the community, the Carbondale Warming Center takes great pride in helping others believe in themselves again.
Learn more: https://cwcentered.org/.