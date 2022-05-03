 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM
CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 5 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Giving Tuesday: Can’s Can Ministries

  • 0
GT CansCan
By Jon Newlin

BENTON (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.

This week's featured nonprofit organization is Can's Can Ministries. Can's Can focuses on improving the lives of those in need in Southern Illinois. Since 2004, Can’s Can Ministries has been serving foster children, senior citizens, and providing life skills training to special needs students.

Using the earnings from their sports and entertainment memorabilia shop in Benton, Can's Can is able to provide clothing, bedding, meal delivery services, school supplies, everyday essentials, and more to those in need.

Learn more: https://www.canscanbenton.org/.

Tags

Recommended for you