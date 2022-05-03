Giving Tuesday: Can’s Can Ministries

BENTON (WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
This week's featured nonprofit organization is Can's Can Ministries. Can's Can focuses on improving the lives of those in need in Southern Illinois. Since 2004, Can’s Can Ministries has been serving foster children, senior citizens, and providing life skills training to special needs students.
Using the earnings from their sports and entertainment memorabilia shop in Benton, Can's Can is able to provide clothing, bedding, meal delivery services, school supplies, everyday essentials, and more to those in need.
