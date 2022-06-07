 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Areas of dense fog reducing visibility to one quarter
mile or less.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, most of southern Illinois,
and the Purchase area of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Areas of dense fog will reduce visibility and make
for hazardous travel through the night and into early Tuesday
morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.

&&

Giving Tuesday: Cairo Women’s Shelter

  • 0
Giving Tuesday: Cairo Women’s Shelter
CairoWomensShelter GT
By Jon Newlin

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Cairo Women's Shelter.

The Cairo Women's Shelter is a domestic violence program serving Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties. They operate out of two shelter locations: the Cairo Women's Shelter and the Guardian Family Services Center, located in Metropolis. Outreach services are provided in Hardin, Pope and Union counties.

Their comprehensive services are designed to help victims of domestic violence heal and grow from the trauma of domestic violence in their lives.

