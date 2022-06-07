Giving Tuesday: Cairo Women’s Shelter

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with Integrity Roofing and Integrity Cares to spotlight local non-profit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series. This week's featured organization is the Cairo Women's Shelter.
The Cairo Women's Shelter is a domestic violence program serving Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union Counties. They operate out of two shelter locations: the Cairo Women's Shelter and the Guardian Family Services Center, located in Metropolis. Outreach services are provided in Hardin, Pope and Union counties.
Their comprehensive services are designed to help victims of domestic violence heal and grow from the trauma of domestic violence in their lives.