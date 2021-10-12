Giving Tuesday: Autism Society of Southern Illinois

(WSIL) -- News 3 WSIL has partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation and Pepsi Mid-America to spotlight local nonprofit organizations in our Giving Tuesday series.
The Autism Society of Southern Illinois envisions a world in which individuals and families living with autism are able to maximize their quality of life, are treated with the highest level of dignity, and live in a society in which their talents and skills are both appreciated and valued.
Learn more at autismsocietysi.org.