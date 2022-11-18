GiveSI: St. Francis CARE

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and News 3 is highlighting local organizations as part of our GiveSI Campaign.
One group that gives back is St. Francis CARE, a local animal shelter located in Murphysboro.
The shelter takes in animals, gives them a place to stay and tries to find them forever homes.
They say caring for those pets takes a lot of people coming together to donate their time and money.
"We are the areas only low income spay and neuter facility. So if you should need, we can spay and neuter your pet for the cost of what I like to say a carton of cigarettes//our annual operating budget is about 750 thousand dollars and when you are not for profit, we are too small for big grants and too big for small grants. So this SI Gives is so important to use and help use meet the bills," said Diane Daugherty.
You can help St. Francis CARE and dozens more organizations on Giving Tuesday.
You can join us for a 30 hour giving campaign that starts November 28 and ends on November 29 at 11 p.m.
For more information on the campaign, the organizations and how to give click here.