GiveSI: Senior Adult Services

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and News 3 is highlighting local organizations as part of our GiveSI Campaign.
Senior Adult Services has programs and services for Jackson County seniors. Those services include transportation and Meals on Wheels.
The goal is to make sure people in need get a hot meal or other needs, no matter their situation.
"Just getting the money out there into the community where we can serve people. The more we have the more meals we can produce and get people hooked up to our services that aren't aware of it. We always say our services are here to help people not to hurt them. So if you can't pay, don't worry about that. So, we have to make up the difference some way for the ones that can't. So try to be here for the people," said Executive Director Patrick Laws.
You can help Senior Adult Services and dozens more organizations on Giving Tuesday.
You can join us for a 30 hour giving campaign that starts November 28 and ends on November 29 at 11 p.m.
