GiveSI: Record $173,500 raised for local non-profits

(WSIL) -- $173,500! That’s the amount donated to the 2021 Give SI Campaign by the people of southern Illinois.
WSIL-TV partnered with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation for our second annual Give SI campaign and a 30-hour “Day of Giving.”
Together, with the help of local sponsors, we collected donations for more than 100 local non-profits.
News 3's own Jacie Brianne has been highlighting local organizations that are always in need of donations.
“As a Marion native, I’ve witnessed the work of these local non-profits my entire life,“ says Brianne. “I am honored to give these organizations the public recognition they deserve for helping our neighbors in so many ways. My goal in these weekly reports is that their work is recognized and supported every week of the year”.
Byram Fager, the CEO of Southern Illinois Community Foundation says despite the great success of Give SI, the work is not finished.
"Non-profits need help every year,” says Fager. “This is not one time that they are funded from now on, this is a piece of funding that they all need. So, there is still fundraising that they all have to do. This is one of those pieces that we came together with WSIL and our matching sponsors to kind of take some of the burden off while they are doing things to help our community in the holiday season."
Thank you to our sponsors, and all of those who donated to the work of these crucial services.
This year’s presenting sponsor was Black Diamond Harley-Davidson. Co-owner Shad Zimbro told WSIL during the 30-hour event: “What’s so good about (GiveSI) is that it’s not about just helping one special organization.” He also said, “This one’s helping over a hundred different non-profits here in Southern Illinois and we’re happy to help as many different organizations as we can.” In addition to Black Diamond Harley-Davidson, other local organizations donated to a much larger matching pool of funds than in 2020, including:
- Southern Illinois Healthcare
- Banterra Bank
- Legence Bank
- SIU Credit Union
- Tison Wealth Management
- Watermark Automotive Group
- Egyption Electric Cooperative Association
- Fager-McGee Commercial Construction
- AlterEgo Marketing
For more information on how Southern Illinois Community Foundation helps local non-profits, visit the foundation’s website, sicf.org/ and for more on the Give SI campaign and the organizations helped, go to sicf.org/givesi.