GiveSI: Man-Tra-Con

(WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and News 3 is highlighting local organizations as part of our GiveSI Campaign in collaboration with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.
Man-Tra-Con help people in need of work or needs help entering the workforce.
They help with the job search and make sure that each job is a good fit for the individual. If the job is a good fit, they will stay and make the economy stronger.
When some are looking for a job, they have hurdles they need help jumping. Those could be transportation needs, more skills training or even child care costs.
Leaders at Man-Tra-Con say your donations help make that possible for southern Illinoisans.
"These donations help us to help people be successful at work. When they are successful at work, then that builds a better community and a more vibrant economy for southern Illinois. So we help the individual to build a better community and region," said CEO Kathy Lively.
You can help Man-Tra-Con and dozens more organizations on Giving Tuesday.
You can join us for a 30 hour giving campaign that starts November 28 and ends on November 29 at 11 p.m.
For more information on the campaign, the organizations and how to give click here.