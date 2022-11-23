GiveSI: Egyptian Area Agency on Aging

(WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and News 3 is highlighting local organizations as part of our GiveSI Campaign in collaboration with the Southern Illinois Community Foundation.
The Egyptian Area Agency on Aging helps seniors say independent. Last year, they helped more than 20,000 people find the resources they need.
The group has community programs, health resources and financial assistance for seniors.
The agency gets some financial help, but they say the programs for seniors, are driven by donations.
"There's always those needs that pop up, like can't afford the medicines at the pharmacy, can't pay the rest of their electric bill. There's energy assistance, but a lot of times that only goes so far. So we do try to keep emergency funds and other resources available in case older adults call and we're their last resort," said Executive Director Becky Salazar.
You can help the Agency on Aging and dozens more organizations on Giving Tuesday.
You can join us for a 30 hour giving campaign that starts November 28 and ends on November 29 at 11 p.m.
For more information on the campaign, the organizations and how to give click here.