GiveSI: Carbondale Warming Center

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- It's the season of giving and News 3 is highlighting local organizations as part of our GiveSI Campaign.
The Carbondale Warming Center provides a safe place for those without a place to go. It provides warmth in the winter and a cool place in the warm months.
The center also assists people with basic needs like a meal and hygiene products. They are always in need of donations for non-perishables, paper products and more.
Last year, in a 14 day stretch around Thanksgiving, the center gave temporary shelter to 88 people.
The executive director, Carmalita Cahill, says it is a space to help people heal.
"When you've lost your place to live, there is a trauma and there is some healing that has to go on there and some rebuilding. We want to give them the time and the space to do so, while moving forward," expressed Cahill.
You can help the Warming Center and dozens more organizations on Giving Tuesday.
You can join us for a 30 hour giving campaign that starts November 28 and ends on November 29 at 11 p.m.
