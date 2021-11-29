GiveSI: 30 hour donation campaign is underway

(WSIL) -- Now is the time to give! The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 have partnered with local sponsors in an effort to give back to the community.
"GiveSI is a community day of giving where non-profits all throughout Southern Illinois come together to raise money, to help them continue to have impacts through their community," explains Byram Fager, CEO of the foundation.
The 30 hour campaign is raising funds for close to 100 non-profits across southern Illinois.
The variety of non-profits allows people to donate to the cause, closest to their heart.
Last year they exceeded their goal and were able to raise more than $155,000 for area agencies.
The campaign began at 6 p.m. Monday and and continues through Tuesday, November 30th. Click here for more information on how you can donate and to learn more about the participating non-profits.