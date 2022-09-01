Couple gets new home after losing theirs in tornado

MAYFIELD,KY (WSIL) -- It's been more than a month since a deadly tornado hit Mayfield and surrounding areas and the community is still rebuilding.
The destruction is still present in downtown Mayfield.
"When it come you know all I know is it got pretty darn dark," said Mayfield tornado victim Cledeus Libby.
The December tornado destroyed much of the town and Libby's home.
"I just covered up with that quilt like I told you alongside the bed and when I felt that floor trembling I knew I was in for it,">
The tornado was so strong it threw him nearly 100 feet breaking his leg and rupturing his lung.
"I was just scared bit time and that's all that was going through my head," said Libby.
Like many others, after the storm passed the community focused on rebuilding.
"It's a great feeling, I mean there's really no way to express giving someone a home," said Homes in Hope Co-Founder Joseph Orr.
But by the grace of Homes in Hope and the Mennonite Disaster Mission -- Cledus and his wife now have a new home filled with a couch, fridge, sink, bedroom set, and all the fixings.
"It's wonderful, I've never owned a new home in my life, I'm tickled pink I'm telling you," added Libby.
Homes in Hope and the Mennonite Disaster Mission will build at least a half dozen more houses for people who lost theirs during the Mayfield tornado.