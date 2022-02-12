Weather Spotter Training begins February 15, 2022

WSIL (CARTERVILLE, IL) -- The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky is inviting you to join its spring season Spotter Training course!
The training will introduce basic severe weather spotting along with safety tips to help keep you and your loved ones safe.
This class is FREE and is perfect for anyone wanting to learn more on the weather that impacts them on their day-to-day lives.
NWS About the course:
- Most spotter training is conducted in February and March, in preparation for peak severe weather season.
A second spotter training season is conducted in September and October. There may be specialized webinar classes
conducted at other times of the year.
- These classes are free of charge and are open to anyone who has an interest in severe weather and/or public service.
The objective of the training is to provide the knowledge to identify and report key severe weather features.
- The classes contain photos/videos of recent violent tornadoes, storm damage, flash floods, hailstorms, and downbursts.
- The staple "Spotter Concepts" class is about 2 hours in length. The "Elite Spotter Workshop" is 3 to 4 hours in length
and is conducted in April. All materials are provided, and a certificate of completion will be given at the end of each class.
- Media outlets across the region are encouraged to announce classes in their coverage area.
- For more details on spotter training classes in southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest Indiana or western
Kentucky, you may email Christine Wielgos - Christine.Wielgos@noaa.gov
Go to https://www.weather.gov/pah/spottertraining for how to register for the course.