Evansville man sentenced to 80 years in Jefferson County, IL murder case

  • Updated
  • 0
Treyaveon Massie
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

MT. VERNON, Ill. -- A 24-year-old has been sentenced in a murder case out of Jefferson County on Thursday.

Treyaveon D. Massie of Evansville, Indiana, was sentenced for a total of 80 years in prison for the murder of Cadias D. Jackson of rural Mt. Vernon in an investigation which started last year.

Massie, along with Retha McIntire, 43, were both charged with murder in Jackson's death which occurred back in September of 2022 when he was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds at the Rolling Meadows Trailer Park.

Jefferson County Murder Massie McIntire

Both Massie and McIntire were convicted of the murder charges earlier this year.

