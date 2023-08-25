Drive-through clinics for flu vaccines available in September from Southern 7 Health Department

ULLIN, Il. -- Southern 7 Health Department (S7HD) is providing drive-through opportunities for flu shots at several clinics starting in September.
The clinics will provide the regular and High Dose flu vaccines. The bi-valent COVID-19 booster may be offered if available. Having gotten the flu or COVID-19 before does not protect you from contacting it a second time.
The schedule of drive-through clinics can be seen below:
|September 28
|Vienna City Park
|9:00 AM - 3:00 PM
|October 5
|Golden Circle Senior Center, Golconda
|9:30 AM – 3:00 PM
|October 6
|Fort Massac State Park, Metropolis
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|October 11
|Southern 7 Public Health Clinic, Ullin
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|October 16
|Davie Street Parking Lot, Anna
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
|October 18
|Golden Circle Senior Center, Elizabethtown
|9:30 AM – 3:00 PM
|October 23
|Tamms City Park
|9:00 AM – 3:00 PM
S7HD urges those eligible to get the shot to lessen the impacts of respiratory diseases this year. The CDC states it is possible to get the flu and other respiratory diseases in tandem. Anyone 6 months or older is urged to get the shot.
September and October are the prime times to get the flu vaccine each year. This gives the shot time to build antibodies before the flu season begins. If this window is missed, it is still recommended to get the vaccine any time during the flu season.
Bring your insurance card with you if receiving a vaccine. Most insurance companies cover the vaccine in whole or in part. Additionally, wear loose-fitting clothing that allows easy access to the upper arm.
Call the S7HD at 618-634-2297, go to its website, or download the Southern 7 App for more information.