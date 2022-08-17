Williamson County Awards Second Round of ARPA Funds

Williamson County (WSIL) - Williamson County Commissioners awarded the second round of ARPA funding to to the tune of $2.4 million. Much of this round of American Rescue Plan money was to replace old infrastructure, but another portion went to social services, whose fundraising or resources took a big hit from COVID.
In awarded funding to social services, $52,000 went to the Franklin/Williamson Child Advocacy Center, $58,000 to CASA of Williamson County, and $75,000 to Herrin's House of Hope.
September marks 10-years of operation for the Herrin House of Hope, and according to Director John Steve, that's more than 400,000 meals served, which includes remaining open during COVID.
"Herrin House of Hope never shut down one day throughout the two years of the pandemic - not one day," Steve explained.
In fact, Steve says, during the pandemic meals served doubled and then tripled.
"We also went from a 5-day operation to a 6-day operation," Steve said, "so for a short period we were also open on Saturdays."
Settling back down from COVID, the center is now open for lunch two hours every weekday, which is free to the public and driven by donations. Steve said those donations come from an incredibly supportive community. He was shocked to find to find out the Herrin House of Hope was awarded the reimbursement grant.
"My jaw just dropped," said Steve. "I was just speechless - like wow."
Steve said he intends to use the funds to purchase fresh food and supplies for the operation, working to help people for years to come.
"It is such a blessing, such a reward," Steve added, "to put yourself on the front line, to help someone in need."
Steve said they're planning one of their biggest fundraisers for September.
Both CASA and the Child Advocacy Center officials said they plan to use some of the funds to help replace money they lost due to fundraiser cancelations.