BRUSSELS (AP) - An advisory panel of the World Health Organization classified a new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa as a highly transmissible virus of concern and named it "omicron" under its Greek-letter system. The announcement on Friday from the United Nations health agency marks the first time in months that the WHO has classified a COVID-19 variant as such. The delta variant, which has become the world's most prevalent, is in the same category.
WHO classifies new variant as ‘highly transmissible’ virus
Jacob Gordon
Producer
Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.
