White House press secretary: 'People are not legally bound to wear masks' on planes

Weather Alert

...Isolated gusts of 35 to 45 mph possible with showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset... Wind gusts of 35 to 45 mph will be possible in and near rain showers and isolated thunderstorms through sunset. These wind gusts will also bring cooler air down with the rain, pushing temperatures from the lower 60s into the lower 50s. These wind gusts may toss around any items left unsecured outdoors. As the evening progresses, the impact of any wind gusts due to the rain will be lessened.