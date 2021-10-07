You are the owner of this article.
"We are guardedly optimistic." Health officials advise on how to keep cases low for the holidays

By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- Positive COVID cases and the number of filled ICU beds are getting lower.

Health officials say they hope the peak of cases from September has passed.

Test positivity for the state is at 2.6% and 3.5% in region 5.

As of last night, region 5 has 13 available ICU beds after having zero beds in September.

After spending 13 consecutive days under the 8% positivity threshold-, health officials are hopeful cases will go down in time for the holiday season.

"We really need to vigilant and keep up the good work, because we are going into the busy fall season, with holidays and family gatherings and company gatherings, so we want to make sure everyone is happy and healthy going into the end of the year," said Nathan Ryder from the Southern Seven Health Department.

Ryder also said they determine if numbers are dropping if there are more people recovering from COVID than those who are testing positive.

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

