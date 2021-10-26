Vaccine requirements raise concerns for daycare centers

CARTERVILLE (WSIL)---Malone's Early Learning Center in Carterville, like most businesses, is struggling staying staffed.
"For instance, one of my toddler classrooms is not even open because I don't have the teacher or the teacher's assistant in that classroom," said Center Director Lee Eklund. "That's 10 toddler spots right there for children from 15 months of age to 2 years of age that I don't have room for, and I get calls every single day for enrollment."
Last week, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker announced a new requirement.
All individuals who work in licensed day care centers must be fully vaccinated by December 3rd, or submit to weekly testing.
If employees don't comply with the requirement, daycare centers are not allowed to let workers clock in.
Coincidentally, Malone's had a vaccination clinic Tuesday, where several employees took advantage of the opportunity to receive their first shot.
Others, are not as excited.
"But I've had several also that said 'no way. I'm not getting the shot,'" said Eklund.
If employees decide to not follow the requirement, this creates problems for parents.
Because of state mandated child to teacher ratios, the number of children childcare centers are allowed to care for drops, if not enough employees comply with the requirements by December 3rd.
"If I only have one teacher in the classroom, I can only take 8 children in that classroom if they were 2 and above. So it's something that I have to have make sure my staff and my parents are well aware of that on December 3rd, I may not be able to open a classroom due to shortage of staff," said Eklund.
Malone's Early Learning Center will have a follow up vaccination clinic after Tuesday's clinic that employees can take advantage of.
That takes place on November 16th from 8 am to 2 pm.