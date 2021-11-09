Two local head start sites temporarily closed due to COVID-19

(WSIL) -- Southern Seven Head Start reports that it has temporarily closed its Mounds and Cairo Head Start Early Learning Centers. At this time, classes are expected to resume on November 22 pending further investigation
The decision for temporary closure of both centers occurred after consultation with Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) during its investigation of COVID-19 cases in the region.
Head Start officials reported the closing of its Mounds site was due to a confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the building. The closing of the Cairo site was done out of precaution following positive cases confirmed in the Cairo School District.
Both closures are a precautionary measure to provide time for cleaning and disinfecting of the buildings.
According to Head Start officials, the cases were reported on November 9. Families have been notified. More information will be shared with families as it becomes available.