Trucker convoy laps Washington, DC, beltway to protest Covid-19 measures

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of southern Illinois, including the following
areas, Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski, Union and Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1015 PM CST.

* IMPACTS...Streams will continue to rise due to excess runoff from
earlier rainfall. Flooding of low water crossings is expected.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 728 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Anna, Jonesboro, Vienna, Goreville, Dongola, Tamms, Creal
Springs, Karnak, Lake Of Egypt Area, New Columbia, Olive
Branch, Ullin, Thebes, Olmsted, Stonefort, Cypress, New
Burnside, New Grand Chain, Pulaski and Buncombe.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro

.Recent and future rainfall in the Big Muddy basin will cause rises
in the river. At Plumfield and Murphysboro, the river is expected to
go into minor flooding this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon to late Saturday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:30 PM CST Sunday the stage was 14.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday afternoon to a crest of 20.5 feet early
Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Weather Alert

.Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to increase over the
Quad State region overnight. Rainfall amounts of two to locally four
inches of rain can be expected through Monday morning with this
dynamic weather system. This will cause scattered flooding issues to
develop.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Crittenden,
Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, Union KY and Webster.
In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter,
Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms are expected to become more
widespread during the evening and overnight hours. Rainfall
rates in and near thunderstorms will exceed the ability for
the ground to absorb the torrential rainfall and the creeks
and streams to handle the runoff. With most of this rainfall
occurring at nighttime, dangers of flooding will only
increase for drivers and residents across the region.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Trucker convoy laps Washington, DC, beltway to protest Covid-19 measures

  • Updated
A convoy of vehicles lapped the Washington, DC, beltway Sunday morning to demand an end to Covid-19 mandates and restrictions.

The protests come at a time when many pandemic-related mandates and restrictions -- imposed by state and local governments rather than lawmakers in Washington -- have already begun being lifted in much of the country.

The group -- which included dozens of vehicles, including some eighteen-wheelers, according to footage from CNN affiliate WUSA -- planned to drive at least two loops around the beltway before returning to Hagerstown, Maryland, Maureen Steele, an organizer with the "People's Convoy" told CNN. They did not plan to enter the city proper.

Footage showed trucks and their drivers, led by a police escort, honking at onlookers gathered on an overpass to cheer the vehicles as they drove by.

The convoy, one of several bound for DC this weekend, is following the lead of the Canadian trucker protests that began in late January and continued for weeks as demonstrators protested Covid-19 mandates, crippling US border crossings and the capital of Ottawa.

Organizers of the American convoys, however, have signaled they intend to keep their demonstrations under control.

The "People's Convoy" organizers previously said the group had no plan to mimic the Canadian protests with blockades or clashes with authorities. While they do want to be noticed, Steele said her group coordinated its demonstration with local law enforcement to prevent any conflicts.

That, however, was just for Sunday. The Washington Post reported organizers plan to repeat the action until their demands are addressed. And there are other convoy groups that have indicated they plan to demonstrate in or near DC, though it remains unclear exactly how many groups, people or vehicles will be participating.

On Sunday, the House Sergeant at Arms William Walker announced that the Capitol Police Board had issued an emergency declaration in response to the convoys' arrival.

"The Capitol Police Board has issued an emergency declaration to ensure that the US Capitol police are able to operate and respond as necessary," Walker said in a letter to all members of Congress and staff.

Walker advised members and staff to consider telework options and the use of public transportation to avoid traffic delays.

He said the Committee on House Administration had "determined that extraordinary circumstances exist to permit use of official funds to reimburse short-term lodging expenses in the Washington, D.C., area for certain Members and staff."

Washington County, Maryland, Sheriff Doug Mullendore told CNN Saturday his agency had had no issues with the convoys so far.

"There are at least four convoys that have converged in Hagerstown and are staying at the Hagerstown Speedway," he said. "There have been no problems and we are just monitoring things. We are working closely with the Maryland State Police."

Mullendore added, "They have been very respectful and have caused no problems here."

Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller confirmed the agency had "been in contact with various groups' organizers to ensure their understanding of Virginia traffic laws." Law enforcement's goal, she said, was to "mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities."

The common demand emanating from each of the groups is the end of Covid-19 mandates, including mask and vaccine requirements.

In a news release, the "People's Convoy" pointed to declining Covid-19 cases, vaccines and therapeutics, saying it was "time to reopen the country."

"To that end, it's time for elected officials to work with the blue-collar and white-collar workers of America and restore accountability and liberty by lifting all mandates and ending the state of emergency -- as COVID is well-in-hand now, and Americans need to get back to work in a free and unrestricted manner," the release said.

Many cities and states have already started lifting such measures while Covid-19 hospitalizations and new cases drop, including New York state, which lifted this week most mask mandates and requirements to show proof of vaccination for indoor activities.

A growing number of states -- the majority of which have Democratic governors -- announced in recent weeks they would lift indoor or school mask mandates, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Oregon and Rhode Island.

Under new US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, more than 70% of the country's population is in a location with low or medium Covid-19 levels, meaning masking is not necessary unless an individual is at increased risk of Covid-19. If so, the CDC recommends talking to your health care provider about wearing a mask. But mandates are also being lifted in places with "high" levels of Covid-19, like California and Illinois.

