Testing process at Gilster-Mary Lee unclear after latest vaccine mandate

CHESTER, Ill. (WSIL) -- One of the largest employers in the region is adjusting to a new vaccine mandate announced by the Biden Administration on Thursday.
The mandate requires companies with more than 100 employees to have their staff fully vaccinated by January 4, 2022. Companies can opt to have unvaccinated workers undergo weekly testing and wear masks.
That's the option Gilster-Mary Lee in Chester is choosing.
The company employs about 2,700 people at multiple factories in Illinois and Missouri, according to president Tom Welge. Just over 50% are vaccinated and the number is slowly ticking up, Welge says.
But there are still questions about testing process, Welge says, like how long results take, how much tests cost and if the testing is done off-site or on-site. Welge doesn't believe this mandate was thought all the way through, saying it comes at a 'terrible' time.
"How are we going to accomplish this testing... manage those results and still comply?" Welge said.
The company is going through one of its busiest times of the year Welge says, calling this time the company's 'Super Bowl'. Welge refused to enforce the vaccine for two reasons: he doesn't believe employers should be in charge of an employee's personal choice, and he doesn't want to see his workers leave during a busy time.
Welge says weekly testing, instead of requiring vaccines, is the best option for the company.
"I think a lot of employers would really struggle filling positions right now if you did require it," Welge said. "We're in that group that's 100 or more. Well there's other places that employees can work that won't fall underneath the mandate."
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is considering expanding the mandate to businesses with less than 100 workers. That will be decided after OHSA's 30-day public comment period.
Federal contractors, like Ameren, are not given the weekly testing option.
In a statement, Mike Lindegren, Ameren's senior vice president of corporate communications, said, "We have been reviewing President Biden's Executive Order vaccine mandate for federal contractors and gaining more clarity about its potential applicability to Ameren. On November 1, we received a letter from the U.S. government confirming that they consider us a federal contractor and requesting that we confirm implementation of the mandatory COVID-19 vaccination program. We are currently reviewing the specific details outlined in the letter."