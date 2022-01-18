Survey: Illinois teacher shortage worsening statewide

(WSIL) -- A new report shows the teacher shortage in Illinois is getting worse.
The new report from the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools says school officials across Illinois say a shortage of teachers and substitutes is forcing them to cancel course offerings, move them online or fill open positions with underqualified candidates.
The latest study details feedback from more than 660 school districts (78% of all districts in the state) in fall 2021.
BASIC BREAKDOWN
According to the report:
- 88% of districts believe they have a teacher shortage
- 96% believe they have a substitute teacher shortage
- 2,040 open positions
- 17% of open teacher positions either unfilled or filled with someone less than qualified for the position
- 412 canceled courses
- 385 converted to online
REGIONAL IMPACTS
The teacher shortage is worst in the central portion of Illinois. More than 90% of districts in the middle of the state said they had a teacher shortage problem. Many counties in southern Illinois are showing a moderate to serious teacher shortage problem.
The extent of the shortage is largely universal, as rural districts are reporting shortages in 89% of schools, suburban in 88% and urban in 85%.
The biggest reason schools say they are struggling to find teachers is geographic location, with 52 percent. Forty percent say salary and benefits is the biggest issue, followed by pensions.
Schools are also reporting close amounts of fewer qualified candidates, as 80% of urban districts are reporting issues, 87% of suburban and 90% of rural.
COVID IMPACTS
The report highlights the impacts the COVID pandemic have made on the teacher shortage problem statewide.
Superintendents in 42% of the districts surveyed agreed that economic instability and educator burnout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have increased teacher turnover in their district.
But, 74% of superintendents disagreed that the logistics concerns created by COVID-19 decreased the number of educators in their district.
The amount of substitutes and other non-licensed staff decreased, the amount of administrators stayed the same, and the amount of paraprofessionals and teachers increased to meet the educating demands during the COVID-19 pandemic.
SUBJECT IMPACTS
The biggest shortage areas were in special education and English as a second language, while math and science teachers were also in short supply. Schools have additionally reported challenges in hiring physical education teachers.
MORE TEACHER IMPACTS
Both at elementary/middle and high school levels, retirement was the number one reason for open positions, followed by resignation.
Increasing class sizes is the most common strategy for covering an unfilled teacher position.
ADMINISTRATOR SHORTAGE
Districts are also reporting issues with hiring administrators, as 35% of districts reported minor-to-serious problems with hiring administrators and 95% said they are receiving fewer applications for open administrator positions.
Many districts have combined administrative roles to fill gaps, and others have promoted a teacher.
For the open positions, assistance principal had the largest number of unfilled/unqualified candidates.
SUBSTITUTE SHORTAGE
Superintendents in 90% of responding districts believed the availability of substitute teachers is worse than in past years.
Most districts resorted to using existing teachers during prep time to fill classrooms and others required administrators to teach.
STRATEGIES TO ADDRESS SHORTAGE
The study did identify several strategies that could enact change:
- Invest in all parts of the educator pipeline
- Stabilize Teachers Retirement System
- Fully fund Evidence-based funding with an additional $500M (currently more than half of districts are below 70% adequacy)
- Address affordability
- Support increase in educators of color by increasing funding for minority teachers
- Expand early pathways into the teaching profession
- Focus on effective teacher recruitment
- Introduce students to teaching and support degree completion
- Prioritize strategies that support current educator labor markets to avoid attrition
- Increase funding for new teacher and principal mentor programs
- Invest in school leaders
- Consider short-term strategies for filling pipeline for the immediate future
- Advocate for state create of robust online teacher recruitment system
- More tightly align performance-based capstone assessment with PERA teacher evaluation framework
COMMENTS FROM SUPERINTENDENTS IN SOUTHEAST DISTRICT
Additional positions
"Grant money received has allowed us to hire more staff."
Attrition
"All of the demands of COVID-19 protocols are leading to increased burnout. If things don't change back to normal soon, I feel like teacher turnover will increase."
"The district has serious concerns about replacing staff who refuse to get vaccinated or take weekly Covid-19 tests."
"Covid has impact our ability to retain substitute teachers when employed staff needs to be away from school."
"COVID-19 is not the immediate reason for our teacher shortage, however, with all the mandates, quarantining, lack of conservative values/education, and overarching power and control from ISBE and our Governor, the shortage is soon to be expanding; both with educators and administrators."
"Difficulty in finding substitute teachers and substitute paraprofessionals."
"ESSER funds have allowed us to hire the staff needed to address food service, supervision, and SEL needs. The issue remains number of applicants and quality of applicants for all posted positions."
"Finding highly qualified certified and paraprofessional substitute and other non-instructional staff (bus drivers, cooks, custodians) has been a real challenge to start the school year for COVID-19 quarantine reasons."
"I hear staff talking about when they can retire."
"It has been very hard to find candidates for all positions. Slowly we have been able to recruit candidates through non-traditional ways (Indeed).''
"It is more difficult to find substitutes."
"It is very hard to find subs when a teacher or staff member is out.''
"It really hasn't had an impact here in terms of staffing. Instead, it has just led to burnout and exhaustion with staff."
"Many are looking for jobs outside the education profession to get away from COVID-related issues.''
"The constant changes coming down from ISBE or The Governors office, plus difficulty planning for the school year has added a lot of stress and anxiety on teachers and classroom aides. I'm struggling to hire new aides this year, especially with the additional unemployment benefits from COVID. The difficulty has worsened since vaccine mandates and testing mandates came out."
"The way education in general is viewed is negative. Most teachers aren't even encouraging their own children to go into education. Teachers have to put up with angry and unrealistic parents, unmotivated students, laws and policies that do not support them but rather create more paperwork and stress, co-workers who are union crazy rather than realistic and hardworking, etc. etc. etc. People do not want to be teachers!!! Even those who commit are leaving the field, many this year on the first day/first week/first month. As stated earlier, recruiting teachers is more like "if they are living/breathing", they are good enough to hire:( That's NOT GOOD EDUCATION!"
"TRS retirement needs to change back to the old retirement status and the % of overall salary being paid out during retirement needs to be lowered from the 75% it is at. This will get teachers back into the schools"
No impact
"Fortunately, COVID-19 has not impacted my school district whatsoever."
"Staffing in our district has NOT been significantly impacted by COVID, but I am aware that for many districts COVID has had a huge impact on staffing."
Overburdened
"COVID-19 has absolutely caused a tremendous about of stress on our staff due to the increase in job responsibilities, COVID Testing, Remote Learning, etc... Our staff understands that there are health issues and risks associated with COVID-19, but the mental health issues, the stress and the learning loss caused by COVID-19 have far out-weighed any direct physical health issues that our students have encountered."
"STRESS! The fatigue of our educators is, across the board, a real concern. In many ways, the level of stress that they have endured is similar to that of trauma."