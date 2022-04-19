St. Louis, Nashville airports no longer requiring masks

(WSIL) -- A federal judge in Florida struck down on Monday the Biden administration's mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.
Following this decision, St. louis Lambert International Airport and Nashville International Airport announced they will no longer require masks.
Lambert International said they won't be required for passengers coming through the airport, visitors or employees.
Nashville International is following the same protocol, but both airports are encouraging passengers to check with their respective airline and destination for their requirements.
The mandate had been in place since January 2021 and was extended last week for another 15 days to allow the CDC more time to study the latest coronavirus variant.