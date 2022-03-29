SSM Health lifting visitor restrictions

(WSIL) -- As the rate of COVID-19 infection decreases in some communities, SSM Health is adjusting its visitor policy in southern Illinois.
Beginning Thursday, March 31, all SSM Health facilities in southern Illinois will no longer restrict visitors for non-COVID positive patients. COVID positive patients are still under a strict, no visitor policy.
Visiting hours will be extended at both hospitals, allowing visitors between the hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Visiting hours do not apply to outpatient surgical cases and Emergency Department guests. An overnight visitor may be allowed in certain situations and must be approved by nursing leadership.
The age restriction on visitors has also been lifted.
The masking policy has not changed inside facilities. All visitors, ages 2 and up, are still required to wear a mask inside.
“After careful consideration of the number of COVID-19 cases and low transmission rate in our community, we feel that the time has come where we can safely lift the visitor restrictions in our facilities. We are thankful to our patients and the community who have trusted us with their care during this difficult time. We believe that it is now safe to expand our visitor policy at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed,” shared John Kohler, Sr, MD, Chief Medical Officer, for SSM Health in Illinois.