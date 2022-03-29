 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result. Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more
difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for potential upgrades of this advisory to a watch or warning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

SSM Health lifting visitor restrictions

  • 0
ssm health
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- As the rate of COVID-19 infection decreases in some communities, SSM Health is adjusting its visitor policy in southern Illinois. 

Beginning Thursday, March 31, all SSM Health facilities in southern Illinois will no longer restrict visitors for non-COVID positive patients. COVID positive patients are still under a strict, no visitor policy.

Visiting hours will be extended at both hospitals, allowing visitors between the hours of 8 a.m.- 8 p.m. daily. Visiting hours do not apply to outpatient surgical cases and Emergency Department guests. An overnight visitor may be allowed in certain situations and must be approved by nursing leadership.

The age restriction on visitors has also been lifted.

The masking policy has not changed inside facilities. All visitors, ages 2 and up, are still required to wear a mask inside.

“After careful consideration of the number of COVID-19 cases and low transmission rate in our community, we feel that the time has come where we can safely lift the visitor restrictions in our facilities.  We are thankful to our patients and the community who have trusted us with their care during this difficult time.  We believe that it is now safe to expand our visitor policy at this time and we will continue to monitor the situation and make changes as needed,” shared John Kohler, Sr, MD, Chief Medical Officer, for SSM Health in Illinois.

Tags

Recommended for you