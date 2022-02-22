Sonia Sotomayor returns to Supreme Court bench as the only justice wearing a mask

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. .Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River. The river at Plumfield is forecast to rise back above flood stage early Wednesday. Meanwhile, the river at Murphysboro is projected to go into moderate flooding by the weekend. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro... Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 18.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 21.0 feet Thursday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&