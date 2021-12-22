SIU Carbondale adjusts plans for spring semester due to COVID-19 surge

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- With the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, SIU Carbondale has adjusted their plans for spring semester.
Upon return to campus, all on-campus employees and students, including those who are fully vaccinated, must be tested for COVID-19. Classes will proceed on Jan. 10, with precautions such as the continued requirement to wear masks in shared indoor spaces.
For fully vaccinated employees and students, this will be a one-time test to return to campus. Employees and students who are not fully vaccinated will continue the weekly testing requirement, per the governor’s executive order.
Through an agreement with Reditus Laboratories, SIUC will provide COVID testing at Grinnell Hall at no charge. Students will receive a $5 Starbucks gift card after the on-campus test.
Getting a COVID test will be simple and convenient; the results will be uploaded automatically. Learn more about testing on campus, including how to preregister and required documents.
Faculty/instructors and staff: You must complete an on-campus COVID test within 48 hours of your return to campus from winter break. For example, if you return to campus on Monday, Jan. 3, you must complete the COVID test by Jan. 5.
On-campus residential students: You must have a negative COVID test within 72 hours before returning to campus or be tested on campus by Jan. 11.
Students not residing on campus: You must have an on-campus COVID test by Jan. 11.
SIU's current vaccination rates are high with 77 percent for students and 84 percent for employees.
Shortly after classes begin, a vaccine booster clinic will be held on January 19-20, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Renaissance Room of the Student Center. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson will be available. Details, including a link to sign up, will be posted at siu.edu/coronavirus.
At this time, spring break is still in the semester calendar, but university officials will continue to monitor the COVID situation and adapt accordingly.