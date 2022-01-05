SIH, SSM Health changing visitor policies

(WSIL) -- Two local health groups are changing visitor policies due to rising COVID-19 numbers.
Starting immediately all SIH inpatient adults may have one designated visitor for the day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
This does not change the visitor policy for the birthing center and pediatrics and comfort or end-of-life care. All visitors will be required to wear approved procedure masks (provided at each location). No cloth masks will be allowed.
Beginning Thursday, January 6, SSM Health will begin allowing one support person, per day to visit.
Obstetrics patients will be allowed two designated people to offer support for the duration of their stay. COVID and patients under investigation for COVID will still be under a strict, no visitors policy. Pediatric patients will be allowed up to two designated visitors.
Visitors must be 18 years or older and are allowed between the hours of 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM.
All guests visiting an SSM Health facility must follow our policies, including:
- Wearing approved face coverings, even when in the patient room.
- All individuals must be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Everyone must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving a patient’s room.
- Always stay at least six feet away from the patient (social distance).