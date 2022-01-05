You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will spread light to moderate accumulating snow across
the region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the
upper teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere,
so the snow should quickly accumulate. This will likely impact
travel across the region.

Confidence in placement and strength of the snow band continues to
increase. Highest amounts are expected across western Kentucky
where amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Amounts are expected
to decrease north of the Ohio River and back into southeast
Missouri.

Snow quickly develops during the morning, with peak intensity
occurring during the late morning and early afternoon. The snow
should taper off during the mid to late afternoon.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

SIH, SSM Health changing visitor policies

visitor policy sih

(WSIL) -- Two local health groups are changing visitor policies due to rising COVID-19 numbers. 

Starting immediately all SIH inpatient adults may have one designated visitor for the day between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

This does not change the visitor policy for the birthing center and pediatrics and comfort or end-of-life care. All visitors will be required to wear approved procedure masks (provided at each location). No cloth masks will be allowed. 

Beginning Thursday, January 6, SSM Health will begin allowing one support person, per day to visit. 

Obstetrics patients will be allowed two designated people to offer support for the duration of their stay. COVID and patients under investigation for COVID will still be under a strict, no visitors policy. Pediatric patients will be allowed up to two designated visitors.

Visitors must be 18 years or older and are allowed between the hours of 8:00 AM – 7:00 PM. 

All guests visiting an SSM Health facility must follow our policies, including:

  • Wearing approved face coverings, even when in the patient room.
  • All individuals must be screened for symptoms upon arrival. Everyone must wash their hands or use hand sanitizer upon entering and leaving a patient’s room.
  • Always stay at least six feet away from the patient (social distance).

 

