SIH shows record numbers of monoclonal antibody treatments

(WSIL)---Southern Illinois Healthcare started the monoclonal antibody, or MAB, treatments one year ago.
Since then, they have done 1,271 treatments.
To receive a MAB treatment, you have to be at risk for a severe reaction to COVID-19.
And you have to have a primary care doctor recommend it before it can be administered.
The infusion then takes about two hours.
Before getting the treatment, there are things you need to remember.
You can only receive the treatment within 10 days of exhibiting symptoms OR have a positive COVID test.
So if you started exhibiting symptoms and got a positive COVID test three days later, you have 7 days left to receive the treatment.
But if you are at risk for severe COVID, the sooner you can receive the treatment, the chances of the treatment working will be higher.
Doctors at SIH also wanted to highlight the differences between the MAB treatment and the COVID vaccine.
The MAB treatment works by helping put antibodies in your body to help you fight the virus.
The vaccine works by helping your body create its own antibodies to the virus.
When it comes to treatment options, doctors at SIH recommend getting the vaccine first instead of relying on the treatment.
Now MAB treatments are more widely available, but if another COVID surge comes to our area due to the Omicron variant, availability could diminish with more cases.
That is why health officials recommend getting vaccinated and boosted as soon as possible.
SIH says as of noon on December 22nd, 46 people were hospitalized with COVID, 16 were fully vaccinated, only one was boosted.