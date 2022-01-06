SIH pauses elective surgeries

(WSIL) -- Due to increasing COVID-19 cases, SIH has opted to pause elective surgeries.
These surgeries include all that require postoperative admission, overnight stay or extended stay recovery at Carbondale Memorial and Herrin Hospital.
This pause will allow necessary resources to be freed up for critically ill and/or COVID-positive patients in need of immediate care.
Memorial Hospital in Carbondale currently has 24 patients with COVID-19 admitted. Of those 10 are fully vaccinated. 4 are in the ICU and on ventilators.
Herrin Hospital has 37 COVID-19 patients, with only 8 of those fully vaccinated. 7 patients are in the ICU, with 4 on ventilators.
And at Harrisburg Medical Center, two people are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one is vaccinated.