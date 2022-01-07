Shawnee Community College hosts vaccination clinic

(WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College Anna Extension Center will be hosting a free vaccination/booster clinic in partnership with Illinois Department of Public Health.
The clinic will take place Tuesday January 11th from 8 am to 2 pm.
SCC students, employees and local community members are able to take part.
The Anna Extension Center is located at 1150 E. Vienna St. in Anna.
Appointments can be made by visiting the IDPH website.
For more information call the SCC Anna Extension at 618.833.3399 or visit shawneecc.edu.