Shawnee Comm. College updates COVID procedures ahead of fall semester

  • Updated
  • 0
shawnee community college, scc
By Kenzie Dillow

ULLIN (WSIL) -- Shawnee Community College is updating how the college will approach COVID-19 for the fall semester. 

Two entrances (the front door and L-Atrium) with self-temperature checkpoints will remain at Ullin's main campus. Visitors at the Shawnee Community College Extension Centers in Anna, Cairo, Metropolis, and Vienna will also be asked to check their temperature upon arrival.

Masking is not required on campus at this time. However, masks will be available to any student, employee, or visitor to Shawnee Community College who wants one.

“We are excited to welcome students back to campus in a couple of weeks, but we’re also looking forward to hosting more events on our main campus and the four Extension Centers. That’s something we had to pause for the last couple of years,” said Shawnee Community College President Dr. Tim Taylor.

College leaders will continue to monitor and follow guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We will remain vigilant and responsive to the advice of public health professionals. However, we look forward to planning new and exciting activities at Shawnee Community College that will benefit our students and the people in the communities we serve,” said Dr. Taylor.

The Shawnee Community College website will provide updates on cases and other COVID-19-related information. Visit shawneecc.edu/covid for more details.

