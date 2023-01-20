S7HD encourages residents to prepare for COVID-19 winter surge

ULLIN, IL (WSIL) -- The Southern 7 Health Department (S7HD) wants you to be prepared for a COVID-19 winter surge.
As COVID-19 cases continue to affect Southern Illinois residents in the winter months, S7HD urges individuals to take advantage of preventative and treatment services available to them.
In preparation for the winter surge, Illinois residents are being offered 1 million free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests by the Illinois Department of Public Health. These are available to all residents in the state outside of the City of Chicago.
This is a partnership with the Rockefeller Foundation's public charity, RF Catalytic and its Project ACT (Access COVID Tests) program.
Five free rapid tests will be delivered, per request, to every Illinois household. Households are also eligible to request tests every month while supplies are available. You may request them here.
While this program has been live for the last three months, some Southern Illinois counties have yet to see any requests from residents, including Hardin, Johnson, Massac, and Pulaski counties.
Illinois residents can also benefit from free or low cost COVID-19 testing locations available throughout the state. Sites can be found on the IDPH website’s testing locator page here.
For more information about resources from the Southern 7 Health Department, you can go to their website.