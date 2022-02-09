Report: Gov. JB Pritzker expected to announce mask mandate changes in Illinois

(WSIL) -- Governor JB Pritzker is set to go over his plan to lift the state's indoor mask policy.
Sources briefed on the matter said Gov. JB Pritzker will announce plans Wednesday.
On Monday, we learned more about what is needed to remove the statewide mask mandate in Illinois.
Pritzker said the state is continuing to look at hospitalizations when it comes to the mitigations.
During a news conference Tuesday, the governor says he's "very pleased" with the way the numbers are heading and that we could be hearing an announcement regarding the mask mandate in the coming days or weeks.
"I think we'll be making announcements very soon about that," Pritzker said. "I'm pleased with the, you know, the fact that we are nearly a third of where we were when we were at our peak in terms of hospitalizations. Our hospitals are actually in much better shape now in terms of being able to manage the other people who come to a hospital -- people who, you know, are in a car accident, have a heart attack, something else. And so those are the measurements we use. So you'll be hearing shortly about plans that we have."
The source said the mandate will be lifted by March 1.
The changes will also not impact prisons or nursing homes, the source said, or healthcare facilities or public transit, which are under a federal mask mandate.
The governor reinstated the indoor mask mandate in late August after COVID hospitalizations started to rise again.
The governor has always said the mask decision was driven by hospitalization data, and hospitalizations statewide have been falling consistently for the past seven days.
That has been the key metric the governor's office has focused on in making mask mandate decisions.
The governor is expected to make the announcement Wednesday at 2 pm. We will livestream the announcement on our website and Facebook page.