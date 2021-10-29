Parents weigh in on COVID vaccinations: should 5 to 11 year olds get the vaccine?

(WSIL)---The FDA authorized child-sized doses of the COVID vaccine on Friday.
Those doses are one third the amount given to teens and adults.
The dose for 5 to 11-year-olds was previously approved for emergency use.
Murphysboro doctor Jeff Ripperda said because testing for children doses is even more thorough than for adult doses, it is completely safe for kids.
"A little bit of fever, a little bit of fatigue, some arm pain, but in terms of serious side effects, there were absolutely none. So it looks like the vaccine is going to be exceedingly safe, just like all the vaccines that we give kids to go to school are," said Ripperda.
Parents have many different opinions on getting their kids vaccinated.
Hannah Shroeder said she wanted to get the COVID vaccine for her child, because her family is at high risk for COVID.
"We have to do everything we can do to protect our household, and my son's father and I are already vaccinated, so having my son getting vaccinated would also help protect our household from COVID. I can't imagine one of us passing away and leaving our children with no one. So as much protection as we can get is what we need for our house," said Shroeder.
Tony Fitzpatrick from Mount Vernon says he does not want his children vaccinated.
"The reasoning for our parental choice to not have our kids receive the COVID vaccine, is due to no one knowing the long term side effects from it. People who do receive the vaccine are still contracting COVID and are dying. In theory, we don’t believe that the benefits outweigh the risks for our children," said Fitzpatrick.
Next week, the CDC will discuss the authorization and which children should get that vaccine.