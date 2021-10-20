Pandemic Health Navigator Program helps even more people in Region 5

(WSIL)---Hope Logwood works for the Pandemic Navigator Program as a member of the Carbondale NAACP.
Through the pandemic, she and other program workers have helped connect people with resources as they quarantine.
"The biggest need is financial assistance. People need to be able to pay for their bills, primarily rental assistance, which we don't have very much of that available right now," said Logwood.
From April to September, there have been over 16,000 requests throughout Illinois.
Just under 3,000 came from Region 5.
From August to September alone, service requests jumped 30%.
Region 5 had over 1,000 requests in one month, mostly for food and rental assistance.
"Before if you were quarantined, you were able to purchase the products you needed or pay that rent because even if you were going to be out of work for a couple of weeks, you had reserves to do that. Those reserves are used up for so many people. And that's what we're starting to see is more of these concerns coming in that I need more assistance with rent, utilities, more assistance for short term food needs," said Dr. Tracey Smith, Director of Community Health for the Illinois Public Health Association.
While COVID cases have begun declining, so have the number of requests, but as Logwood continues working in the program, she asks everyone to continue to check in on people in the community.
"Sometimes people feel more comfortable when they have a family or friend member that can help them out. So to be aware of people in your community to be able to give them a call for that support because they are by themselves so they enjoy having that contact with other people," said Logwood.
For those looking for assistance, you can contact your local health department about the Pandemic Health Navigator Program or visit their website.